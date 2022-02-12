Clarion University Wrestling Featured in Second NCAA Coaches Rank, RPI

INDIANAPOLIS, In. – The NCAA has announced the second coaches ranking and first Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) for the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

The Golden Eagle wrestling team saw two wrestlers – Brent Moore (149) and Seth Koleno (141) – crack the top-33 in their respective weight classes, while six total Clarion wrestlers were ranked in the initial RPI.

The coaches’ rankings are determined by a vote of 14 coaches in each weight class with two head coaches from each of the seven conferences. For ranking purposes, coaches may only consider a wrestler that has been designated as a starter at a respective weight class. Wrestlers must have five Division I matches in the weight class to be considered with at least one within the last 30 days.

Moore (CR: 29 / RPI: 11) enters this weekend’s action with a 19-5 overall record, including a 5-3 mark in dual action. In his last action, he defeated Lock Haven’s Connor Eck by 15-4 major decision. Moore had six wins by the fall of this year and has scored bonus points in nine of the 19 matches.

Koleno (CR: 33 / RPI: 15) has scarcely slowed his pace in what can already be called the best season of his career. He enters the weekend with a 25-5 overall record, including a 10-4 mark in duals and a 7-1 mark against MAC competition. Among his wins is a 6-5 decision over Ohio’s Kyran Hagan, who is ranked 30th in the coaches’ ranking.

In addition to Moore and Koleno, four other Golden Eagles earned rankings in the initial RPI release. The RPI is a calculation that consists of three factors: winning percentage, opponent winning percentage (strength of schedule), and opponent’s opponent winning percentage (opponent’s strength of schedule). Only matches against Division I opponents at the designated weight class count towards the RPI and a wrestler needs to have wrestled 15 matches to be ranked.

Joey Fischer (RPI: 15) is off to a good start in his freshman campaign, going 19-9 with two dual matches to go in the year. He was ranked 32nd in the initial coaches ranking but was left on the bubble in this go-round, and his body of work to date was reflected in a strong RPI standing. He owns wins over Cleveland State’s Logan Heil and Navy’s Jacob Allen, two wrestlers also ranked in the RPI.

Cam Pine (RPI: 30) righted the ship this past weekend with a pair of MAC wins against competitors from George Mason and SIU Edwardsville, and now owns a 22-7 overall record. He was the 165-pound champion at the Reno Tournament of Champions.

John Worthing (RPI: 27) has also picked up a number of impressive wins on the year, including a victory just this past weekend George Mason’s Logan Messer (RPI: 30) as well as one earlier in the year over Lock Haven’s Tyler Stoltzfus (RPI: 33). Early in the year, he defeated Rutgers’ returning All-American Jackson Turley by a 12-6 decision. Turley ranked seventh in the nation at the time.

Will Feldkamp (RPI: 18) continues to dominate for Clarion at 197 pounds, notching a 17-3 record to date and leading Clarion with 54 dual points scored. Feldkamp has eight wins by fall on the season. His best win to date came against Maryland’s Jaron Smith (RPI:23), with the victory coming at the Shorty Hitchcock Open.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.