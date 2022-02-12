Dorothy E. ”Dottie” Kratzer, age 89, of Clarion, passed away on February 9, 2022 at Laurel Brooke Landing.

Dorothy was born on August 27, 1932 to the late Raymond and Mary Alice Snook, of Lewistown.

She grew up in McVeytown on her family’s farm with her father and step-mother, Ruth Snook.

She married the late John W. Kratzer on March 3, 1979 in Bakersfield, California where they continued to live until retirement.

Dottie worked for BP Oil before retiring when they moved to Ft. Myers, Florida.

Dottie enjoyed sewing, quilting, and camping all around the country in the 5th wheel.

While in Florida, Dottie and Johnny enjoyed their intercoastal waterways boat trips.

Dottie and Johnny moved to Clarion in 2001.

Johnny preceded her in death on August 30, 2019.

Dottie is survived by John Truscott and his wife Carol, of Clarion, daughter Bonnie Trescott of Coconut Creek, Florida – and Bonnie’s children Megan, of Florida, and Krista of Paris, France.

She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jane Snook, 3 step-children, Robyn Watanabe (Clyde) of Oklahoma City, Matthew Nash of San Francisco, and Tim Kratzer of Yeagertown, 10 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Dottie was preceded in death by her parents, brother Stanley Snook, and step-son Mark Kratcher.

The family of Dottie wants to thank WRC and Hospice for their friendship and loving, kind care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to WRC Home Solutions Hospice at 985 Route 28 Brookville, PA 15825.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory in Clarion.

Services will be held privately.

