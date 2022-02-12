Emergency Personnel Respond to One-Vehicle Crash on Route 66



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on State Route 66 shortly after noon on Friday.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 12:27 p.m. for a one-vehicle accident on Route 66 near Palo CNG, just outside of Clarion.

Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 1:20 p.m.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

PSP Clarion is expected to issue a press release on the above incident within 48 hours.

