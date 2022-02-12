 

Emergency Personnel Respond to One-Vehicle Crash on Route 66

Saturday, February 12, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on State Route 66 shortly after noon on Friday.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 12:27 p.m. for a one-vehicle accident on Route 66 near Palo CNG, just outside of Clarion.

Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 1:20 p.m.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

PSP Clarion is expected to issue a press release on the above incident within 48 hours.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

