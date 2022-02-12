Garage Destroyed by Fire in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A garage was destroyed by fire on Friday evening in Paint Township, Clarion County.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com the call came in at 4:59 p.m. for a report of a structure fire at a residence along State Route 66, just north of Zacherl’s Farm Market.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department, Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital EMS were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion Fire and Hose Company #1 was on standby.

The scene was cleared at 6:55 p.m.

No further information was provided.

