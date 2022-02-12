 

Garage Destroyed by Fire in Paint Township

Saturday, February 12, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

F341ADDE-D7ED-4CFF-BAED-7FE2C13CA93FPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A garage was destroyed by fire on Friday evening in Paint Township, Clarion County.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com the call came in at 4:59 p.m. for a report of a structure fire at a residence along State Route 66, just north of Zacherl’s Farm Market.

DEA5D6C8-2C41-4CAB-8546-46EFA7157D00

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department, Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital EMS were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion Fire and Hose Company #1 was on standby.

The scene was cleared at 6:55 p.m.

No further information was provided.

7F9BF642-B559-4D52-8486-EF274BF2E693


