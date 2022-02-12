SCI Forest Reports Inmate Death

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – SCI Forest on Friday issued a press release reporting an inmate’s death.

Superintendent Derek Oberlander, of the State Correctional Institution of Forest, reported on February 11, 2022, that inmate 50-year-old Michael Hinkel was found unresponsive in his cell on February 10, 2022.

Prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures until facility medical personnel arrived. Clarion County EMS also provided advanced life support measures. Hinkel was pronounced deceased at 11:24 p.m.

Hinkel was serving a 20- to 40-year sentence for Murder (3rd Degree) from Allegheny County. He had been at SCI Forest since December 21, 2017.

In accordance with state policy, Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Forest County Coroner’s Officer.

The deceased’s next-of-kin has been notified.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.