Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Clarion County’s Rich in Railroad and Iron History

Trail users, railroad buffs, history fans, and architecture aficionados have will find intriguing destinations to explore in Clarion County.

Just across Redbank Creek from the tiny community of Climax, the Allegheny Valley Railroad built the Climax Tunnel from 1873 to 1876, and nearly 150 years later it reopened for recreational use as part of the Redbank Valley Trail. Using grants from the federal Transportation Assistance Program and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), the Redbank Valley Trails Association extended the 528-foot-long tunnel to 608 feet, reinforced the ceiling structure, and added surfacing at ground level. On August 18, 2018, a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the reopening of the tunnel. The Redbank Valley Trail is a four-season, non-motorized trail running for 41.5 miles between Brookville, through New Bethlehem, to the Redbank Creek’s intersection with the Allegheny near East Brady, plus an additional nine-mile spur from Lawsonham to Sligo. It was recognized by DCNR as the Commonwealth’s first Trail of the Year in 2014.

The Redbank Coaling tower is reminder of the Allegheny River Valley’s importance to the steam locomotive age. Coal was released from a reservoir above the tracks via chutes to waiting steam locomotives from 1930 to 1957. The tower is located on the Armstrong Trail which currently has 35.5 miles of trail running along the eastern bank of the Allegheny River from East Brady to just South of Ford City. Another unique remnant of Clarion County’s rich railroad history can be found along the Armstrong Trail. At the Phillipston Yard and Turntable, near East Brady, locomotives were driven on the turntable, spun 180 degrees, to pull a train in the opposite direction. The current turntable was constructed in 1923 and renovated in 2020. Extensive renovations are currently being made on the 2,468-feet-long Brady Tunnel on the Armstrong Trail. It is the key remaining link between the northern 4.5-mile portion of the Armstrong trail and the southern 31-mile portion connecting East Brady and Ford City.

During the mid-1800s, Clarion County became known as “Iron County” for its generous output of the high-demand metal and the many furnaces in the area that converted raw iron ore into usable building material for ships, trains, structures, road vehicles, machine components, and more. Helen Furnace is located in Highland Township a between Clarion and Cook Forest State Park on Route 1005, Helen Furnace was originally named “Highland Furnace” in honor of the landowner Alexander McNaughton’s Scottish homeland, but local residents misunderstood his accent and began pronouncing both the township and furnace’s names as “Helen.” The 32-foot-tall cold-blast furnace was built in 1845 and ceased production in 1857, but while it was in use, it could produce more than 1,000 tons of iron in a year. Today, visitors can touch and peek inside this relic from a bygone era, and the surrounding park offers a nice place for picnicking. Buchanan Furnace, near Callensburg, is a another historic cold-blast charcoal iron furnace built in 1844, 32 feet tall with maximum production of 1,200 tons per year. It was abandoned in 1858 due to lack of timber for fuel.

