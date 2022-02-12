Venango County Woman Behind Bars for Possession of Meth, Child Endangerment

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman is behind bars on drug charges and child endangerment after authorities discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her residence.

According to court documents, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Bethany Anne Anderson on February 10.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Tuesday, February 8, at a residence located at 116 Front Street, in Franklin, Pa.

According to a criminal complaint, on February 8, probation and parole contacted the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department and asked for assistance at the above-described residence.

A Sugarcreek Borough Police Officer arrived after parole had entered the house. A man, who was noted to be sleeping on a couch, was found to have a pistol and a knife on him. After inspection, the pistol was found to be for BB’s. All persons in the house were secured, according to the complaint.

Probation brought a K9 to the residence, and the K9 handler was followed by a probation agent who took notes. The K9 hit at multiple locations throughout the house, the complaint notes.

Drug paraphernalia was noted in multiple locations throughout the upstairs bedroom.

The Sugarcreek Borough Police Officer walked with the K9 handler so that he could show him what the K9 had hit on. One bag that was open had a digital scale. At that point, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Chief was contacted to advise him of what had been found. The police chief advised the officer to get a search warrant for the residence, the complaint states.

A search warrant was approved and read to Brittany Anderson at 10:47 a.m. on February 8.

Methamphetamine was recovered in multiple locations. Drug paraphernalia included two digital scales and smoking devices, marijuana and marijuana smoking pipes, bands to package, and small Ziplock bags to package drugs, according to the complaint.

Anderson was arraigned at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 11, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 2

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.