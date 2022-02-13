A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday – Showers. High near 53. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday Night – Rain showers before 11pm, then rain and snow showers between 11pm and midnight, then snow showers after midnight. Low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

