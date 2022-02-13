All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Desert Storm War Veteran Melvin Yori
Melvin Yori served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Melvin S. Yori
Born: May 15, 1968
Died: January 8, 2022
Hometown: Parker, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Melvin proudly served in U.S. Army during the Desert Storm War.
He also served the community through his membership with the Clarion County VFW.
Following his funeral service, military honors were presented by the American Legion Honor Guard.
Click here to view a full obituary.
