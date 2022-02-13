Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pink Velvet Cupcakes

Get ready for Valentine’s Day with these light, pink cupcakes!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1-1/4 cups sugar



1/8 teaspoon pink paste food coloring3 large eggs, room temperature1 teaspoon vanilla extract2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder1/4 teaspoon baking soda1/4 teaspoon salt1 cup buttermilk

White chocolate ganache:

2 cups white baking chips

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon butter

Pink coarse sugar and sugar pearls

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream the butter, sugar, and food coloring until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition.

-Fill 24 paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full. Bake at 350° until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 23-27 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

-Meanwhile, place white chips in a small bowl. In a small saucepan, bring cream just to a boil. Pour over chips; whisk until smooth. Stir in butter. Transfer to a large bowl. Chill for 30 minutes, stirring once.

-Beat on high speed until soft peaks form and frosting is light and fluffy, 2-3 minutes. Frost cupcakes. Top cupcakes with coarse sugar and sugar pearls. Store in the refrigerator.

