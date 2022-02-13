Clarion University Track & Field Shines at BW Mid-February Meet

BEREA, Ohio – The Golden Eagle track & field team continued to prepare for the 2022 PSAC Indoor Championships, posting a series of top finishes at the BW Mid-February Meet hosted by Baldwin Wallace.

In the sprint events, Emily Lodge and Kaylen Sharrow recorded two of the top times in program history in the 55m with exceptional runs. Sharrow logged a time of 7.67 in the prelims, good enough to tie Courtney Young’s fourth-place mark on the all-time performance list. Lodge ran a 7.70 in the prelim to tie Amanda Batey’s fifth-place mark, but in qualifying for the finals she got another bite at the apple. She made the most of it, finishing in a time of 7.66 to leapfrog Sharrow and Young, and come up just 0.01 shy of Anna Pfingstler’s third-place mark.

Leah Perry and Jenna Uncapher took two of the top three spots in the 55H. Perry crossed the line in 8.98 to win the event while Uncapher finished in 9.16 for third place. Uncapher also took third in the 400m, finishing in 1:04.33.

Gabby Kutchma won the Mile for the Golden Eagles, hitting a PSAC-qualifying mark with a time of 5:17.85. She cruised past the competition, beating second-place Sydney Green of St. Vincent by nearly five seconds. That was paired with another distance victory for the Golden Eagles, as Haley Schaller was the top finisher in the 3000m. Schaller cruised to a win with a 10:50.39, beating Grove City’s Lydia Bennett by 15 seconds.

Shelly Jones was the top finisher in the field events for Clarion, winning the Shot Put with one of her better throws this year. Jones put the shot 12.59m to pace the field, doing so on her final attempt of the night. In actuality three of her previous attempts would also have been good enough to surpass the field, but she saved the best for last, topping second place by 0.75m.

Clarion had two of the top four finishers in the High Jump, with Uncapher and Sadie Leisinger taking second and fourth, respectively. Uncapher cleared the bar at 1.56m, while Leisinger recorded a season-best jump of 1.50m. Lodge took second in another jumping event, placing second in the Long Jump with a mark of 4.93m that was just short of her best jump of the year.

The highlight of the jump events, though, was Delaney Beard’s performance in the Triple Jump. Beard recorded a PR of 10.85m in the event, topping her performance from earlier in the season that put her into the top-five of the all-time performance list at Clarion. Lodge placed fourth in the event, jumping 10.20m.

