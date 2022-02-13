 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Say What?!: Dentures Lost in Spain Returned to British Man 11 Years Later

Sunday, February 13, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Dentures-lost-in-Spain-returned-to-British-man-11-years-laterA British man who lost his dentures in a public recycling bin in Spain was stunned when his false teeth showed up in the mail 11 years later.

Paul Bishop, 63, of Stalybridge, England, said he was out celebrating a friend’s 50th birthday in Benidorm, Spain, 11 years ago when he had a bit too much to drink and found himself with the urgent need to vomit.

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.