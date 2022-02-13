Jailhouse Video Sex Call Involving 8-Year-Old Leads to Charges Against Clarion Couple

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman and a Clarion County Jail inmate are facing charges for reportedly engaging in extremely explicit sexual conversation with an eight-year-old boy during a video call.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Amber Leigh Watkins and 35-year-old Nathan Gene Watkins, currently an inmate at the Clarion County Jail.

According to a criminal complaint, on January 3, 2022, a detective of the Clarion Borough Police Department was assigned to investigate jail video phone calls involving Clarion County Jail inmate Nathan Gene Watkins, Amber Leigh Watkins, of Clarion, and an eight-year-old male juvenile victim which occurred on December 27, 2021, from the Clarion County Jail.

The detective responded to the Clarion County Jail and met with Deputy Warden Sprankle and Clarion District Attorney Drew Welsh on January 4, 2022. Sprankle played three video calls made from Nathan Watkins to Amber Watkins on December 27, 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, Amber Watkins engaged in extremely explicit sexual talk and sexual actions with an eight-year-old boy during three separate jail video calls.

The first call took place on December 27, 2021, at 1:45 p.m.

NATHAN WATKINS to VICTIM: “tell ‘Ambi’ to get her big a– up here.”

NATHAN WATKINS to VICTIM “alright, get her on the bed.”

AMBER WATKINS kisses VICTIM on his temple and NATHAN WATKINS wiggles his tongue and says “give her kisses”

NATHAN WATKINS to VICTIM: (REMOVED DUE TO EXPLICIT NATURE)

NATHAN WATKINS to VICTIM: (REMOVED DUE TO EXPLICIT NATURE)

NATHAN WATKINS to VICTIM: (REMOVED DUE TO EXPLICIT NATURE)

AMBER WATKINS points the phone out the window and (the officer is) able to determine they are located on Grand Avenue Extension (Drake Crossing) in Clarion Borough during the video conversation.

AMBER WATKINS laughs and says: “Why you smacking my a–?”

VICTIM tells AMBER WATKINS: “Give me that a–.”

NATHAN WATKINS states: “Yeah, give me that a–.”

AMBER WATKINS laughing and says: “He’s kissing my a–“, “You’re so bad.”

The call ends due to a poor connection.

The second call resumes at 1:57 p.m. with explicit sexual talk and sexual actions before ending again due to a poor connection.

The third call resumes at 2:00 p.m. on December 27, 2021:

VICTIM pulls AMBER WATKINS’ hair back and NATHAN WATKINS states: “Now you got control of her.”

AMBER WATKINS laughs and tells NATHAN WATKINS: “Imma have a hard time with him tonight he said.”

The call continues with explicit sexual talk and sexual actions.

According to the complaint, Amber Watkins knowingly endangered the welfare of the child by violating a duty of care.

She was arraigned on the following charges at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on Wednesday, February 9.

She was released on Thursday, February 10, after her bail was posted by a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on February 22 with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.

A first-degree misdemeanor Corruption of Minors charge was also filed against Nathan Watkins on February 9 for the December 27, 2021 incident.

A date for Nathan Watkins’ preliminary hearing has not yet been set.

Other cases against Nathan Watkins

On January 12, 2022, Nathan Watkins was sentenced to five to 10 years in state prison for illegal possession of a firearm. In this case, he pointed a gun at a man in New Bethlehem. He was also ordered on January 12 to five to 10 years on a second-degree felony charge of Intimidate Witness/Victim – Withhold Testimony, for making threats against a witness in his trial. This sentence runs concurrently with the firearm ruling.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

