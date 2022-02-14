 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, February 14, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of snow showers before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 50. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Showers. High near 53. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday Night – Rain showers likely before 1am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 38.


