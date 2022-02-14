Amanda Hepinger Earns Coldwell Banker International President’s Elite Award
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Amanda Hepinger has earned the Coldwell Banker International President’s Elite Award.
This is only awarded to the top 3% of Coldwell Banker agents worldwide.
Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty is the only national real estate franchise in Clarion County. Furthermore, Coldwell Banker Real Estate is the oldest national real estate brand and national franchisor in the United States, and today has a global network of approximately 3,000 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 43 countries and territories with more than 86,000 affiliated sales professionals.
Burns & Burns Realty is proud to be recognized for their work as Coldwell Banker partners and feels privileged to serve the community, their customers, and their neighbors.
The agency has represented Coldwell Banker for over 30 years, specializing in the community's real estate needs.
