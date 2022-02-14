 

Betty Jean Gray

Monday, February 14, 2022 @ 06:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-RCwLp97FDVGkWAZBetty Jean Gray of Oil City, formerly of Shippenville, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 92 years of age.

Betty was born on September 29, 1929, in Denholm, PA to Charles and Nina Fischer Naylor.

She married Bryce C. Gray on February 11, 1949 and enjoyed 61 years of marriage until Bryce’s death in 2010.

Betty was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bryce, her one-day old daughter, her parents and five brothers.

Betty is survived by her son Robin Gray and his wife Alice of Clearfield, PA and her daughter Heidi Morelli and her husband John of Oil City with whom she made her home the last 11 years.

She is also survived by, 2 beloved grandchildren, Joe Morelli and Angela Rosen and her husband Aaron of Franklin, and 2 great-grandchildren whom she adored, Avery Gray and Asa Jack Rosen.

It was said that Avery and Asa added many happy years to her life.

She is additionally survived by 2 cherished nieces, Margie and Joyce, and two “adopted” grandchildren Amber Plough of Franklin and Kendra Perry of Seneca and their respective families.

Betty worked for many years in restaurants throughout Shippenville and Clarion.

She attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses with her family.

She will be remembered fondly for her sense of humor, undying passion for the Steelers, kindheartedness, striking blue eyes, and love of crocheting.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to all involved in Betty’s care.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home. Services have been held privately.

Friends and family may send online condolences and share memories by visiting www.goblefh.net.


