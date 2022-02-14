Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Scruffy
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Scruffy.
Scruffy is an adult male long-haired Chihuahua.
He is house-trained, crate-trained, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
It is preferred that his new home be one without other dogs or children.
According to Tri-County Rescue Center, Scruffy was surrendered due to not doing well with the small children and other dogs in the home.
For more information on Scruffy, or to schedule an appointment to visit him, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
