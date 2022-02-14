Clarion County Historical Series: In 1921 Clarion’s Sluggers Proved Their Worth
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – When the neighboring towns organized a baseball league in the spring of 1921, Clarion was left out.
(Pictured above: Amateur baseball players from the 1920s. Note: This is not an actual photo of the Clarion team.)
According to the June 23 issue of The Clarion Democrat, “Clarion was not in the game of baseball,” having been ignored by teams from DuBois, Reynoldsville, New Bethlehem, Punxsutawney, and Ridgway.
However, the townspeople of Clarion would not be deterred, as they “very quietly went to work and took account of stock of its good baseball material and formed an organization to back it up.”
Once the Clarion baseball team was formed, they played their first game against the team from DuBois. Being new, they were considered underdogs and underestimated by opposing players.
The DuBois fans, expecting an easy win for their team, did not attend the game.
“The team was so poorly estimated by the fans at DuBois that on its recent visit they did not deem it worthwhile to patronize the game as they should,” The Clarion Democrat reported. “Of course, the DuBois crowd discovered the error in their estimate.”
The DuBois team proved to be no problem for the Clarion nine, who “walked all over the ‘supposed to be’ invincible team of semiprofessionals.”
In that game, DuBois scored only two runs and registered four hits. Clarion, meanwhile, had made 14 hits which netted them six runs.
The DuBois team of semiprofessionals was astounded, and even the local press seemed in shock at the result.
Here’s what the The DuBois Courier had to say about the game: “The fast Clarion Baseball team, which was given the cold shoulder by many of the local fans, defeated the local athletics in a fast game yesterday by the score of 6-2. The locals were never in it. Each time that a local player would get on base, his teammates did not have the necessary punch to put him across the plate.”
Clarion’s pitcher, known only by his last name of Brown, had pitched a tremendous game.
“Brown, the underhanded pitcher pitched a fine brand of ball, forcing the local players to hit the ball in the air. He was given brilliant support, especially by the third baseman, who made several spectacular catches,” reported The DuBois Courier.
Every man on the Clarion team had a hit that game, though the team’s left fielder, Smith, beat them all. The DuBois Courier called him the “batting king.” He got three hits, two of them doubles.
Clarion’s fielding was also top-notch.
“Brown is a fine underhand pitcher, and his support was somewhat startling at times,” The DuBois Courier said. “It seemed that every time a local player would hit the ball on the ground, one of the visiting infielders would be on its neck and throw out the runner.”
The team’s first loss was suffered against West Monterey, whose pitcher, Abernathy, held the Clarion team to one run in the fourth inning. Monterey scored three runs the next inning.
Clarion would then go on and win the next three games, however. Against New Bethlehem, they engaged in “an old-fashioned tug of war, and after the dust of the scrimmage, Clarion was the winner.” In a close game with a final score of 3-2, both teams had six hits. Fielding woes contributed to New Bethlehem’s downfall, as they had three errors that game to Clarion’s zero.
The next game, against Endeavor, was no problem for the Clarion boys, who scored 15 runs to their opponent’s three.
Afterward, Clarion played Sykesville and won 4-3 on the back of a dazzling home run by pitcher John Smith.
“Smith poled out the longest hit made on the ground for a homer in the eight. The ball went over the left center fence and almost went over the trees back of the fence,” The Clarion Democrat wrote.
