Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Raspberry Meringue Hearts

Here’s a lovely dessert that your guests will think is almost too pretty to eat!

Ingredients

3 large egg whites

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar



Dash salt1 cup sugar1/3 cup finely chopped almonds, toasted1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Filling:

3 cups fresh or frozen unsweetened raspberries, thawed

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/2 cup seedless raspberry jam

3 cups raspberry or lemon sorbet

1/3 cup sliced almonds, toasted

Additional fresh raspberries, optional

Directions

-Place egg whites in a small mixing bowl; let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Beat egg whites, cream of tartar, and salt on medium speed until soft peaks form. Add sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating on high until stiff peaks form and sugar is dissolved. Fold in chopped almonds and vanilla.

-Preheat oven to 300°. Drop meringue into 6 mounds on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Shape into 4-in. hearts with the back of a spoon, building up the edges slightly. Bake for 35 minutes. Turn oven off; leave meringues in the oven for 1 to 1-1/2 hours.

-For filling, place raspberries in a food processor. Cover and process until blended. Strain and discard seeds. In a small saucepan, combine the cornstarch, pureed raspberries, and jam until smooth. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Cook and stir for 1 minute or until thickened. Cool.

-To serve, spoon sauce into meringue hearts. Place a scoop of sorbet on top. Sprinkle with sliced almonds. Garnish with fresh raspberries if desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.