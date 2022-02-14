Clarion County Reports 28 New COVID-19 Cases; 25 Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 28 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, February 11.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 8,054 while the death toll remained at 193.

Neighboring Forest County reported 25 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, moving the county’s total number to 2,201 and leaving the death toll at 34.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of 12:15 p.m. on Monday.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

2/11/22 through 2/13/22 – 8,610

2/10/22 – 3,994

2/9/22 – 4,590

2/8/22 – 4,492

2/7/22 – 4,144

[LOCAL REGION – Since Friday]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 14857 72 14929 320 (5 new) Butler 43440 151 43591 691 (1 new) Clarion 8026 28 8054 193 Clearfield 18617 68 18685 312 (2 new) Crawford 19359 82 19441 296 (1 new) Elk 6939 32 6971 93 Forest 2186 25 2201 34 Indiana 16776 90 16866 330 Jefferson 8669 47 8716 210 McKean 7906 26 7932 131 Mercer 22883 82 22965 478 Venango 11017 39 11056 227 Warren 7090 21 7111 203

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

