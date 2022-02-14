Edwin A. Hewston, 61, of 130 Greeves St. in Kane passed away Feb. 2, 2022 at his residence.

He was born Feb. 3, 1960 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Paul and Shirley (Schoonover) Hewston.

Mr. Hewston had worked as a cook in various establishments throughout his lifetime.

He is survived by a son Justin Hewston of Oil City; two sisters Sandy Rozek and Cathy Hernandez and two brothers, Paul Hewston Jr. and John Hewston.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.

The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of services.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.