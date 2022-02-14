Gary Arthur Wimer, 87, of Strattanville, Pa passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 as a result of pancreatic cancer.

He was born on April 3, 1934 in Portersville, Pa.

He was the son of the late Arthur and Alice (Roth) Wimer.

Gary graduated from Butler High School and then joined the Army.

He honorably served his country for 2 years during the time of the Korean War.

Gary began working for Armco in 1953 and worked for 30 years as a pipefitter and the last 10 years as a foreman.

After Gary retired in 1983, he moved to Strattanville into a home he built himself.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating on the Clarion River.

Gary was under the excellent care of the staff of the Butler VA Community Living Center during his last phase of life.

Gary is survived by his brother Allan Wimer of Georgia; son Craig Wimer of Colorado Springs, Co; daughter Jana Wimer-Kasperowski of Prosperity, Pa; former wife Lynda (Schuffert) Wimer of Butler; son-in-law’s Pete Walowen of Petrolia and Walt Kasperowski of Prosperity; grandsons Erik, Connor, and Alex; granddaughter Caitlyn; and his constant companion, his dog Rufus.

Gary also recently became a great grandfather with the birth of Charlotte.

He was preceded in death by his brother Randall Wimer and his daughter Amy (Wimer) Walowen.

Friends received on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 4-6 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a veteran organization of your choice.

