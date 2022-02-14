 

Howard Leslie Stearns

Monday, February 14, 2022 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-WBBkHkaCzsFeXvHoward Leslie Stearns, age 73, of Tionesta, passed peacefully at this residence on February 8, 2022.

Born on April 24, 1948, he was the son of the late Ralph and Hazel Diamond Stearns.

He enjoyed fishing, riding his bike, collecting model cars, going to local demolition derby, and listening to good music.

He loved his family and friends.

Surviving is one daughter Delilah Stearns and her son Owen Moore, both of Alexandria, VA, two great nieces, Teresa Barrett of Sharpsville, PA, and Sabrina Leak of Sharon, PA, and a great nephew, Billy Barrett of Sharon, PA.

Preceding Howard in death, are his parents, and his siblings, Bernice Grossman, Russel Stearns, and Ralph Stearns.

Per his request, there will be no visitation or services.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango Humane Society.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.


