Melvin Leroy “Peanuts” Wyant, 73, of Mayport, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

He was born in Timblin on January 29, 1949, a son of the late Ira Ellsworth Wyant and Pearl Isabelle (Burkhouse) Wyant.

On August 7, 1971, he married the former Judy Ann Pelky. She survives and resides in Mayport.

Mr. Wyant was self employed in the logging business for many years.

He later drove truck for Larry Reed and Joe Shreckengost.

He ended his working career running loader for Dave Osikowicz.

He retired a few times and always found himself back to work.

Melvin liked to stay busy.

He recently mentioned to his family that when he was young, all he wanted in life was to get married, have kids, and own a small farm.

His dream had been accomplished over his lifetime, and he had enjoyed achieving those goals. He loved his wife, family and farm.

Melvin also enjoyed spending time outside hunting and fishing with his children, grandchildren and other family members.

In addition to his wife Judy, he is survived by four children, Melvin “Chuck” Wyant of Mayport, Michael Wyant and wife Gillen of Punxsutawney, Jodi Blose of Punxsutawney and Jan Wyant and Josh Kichman of Punxsutawney; eight grandchildren, Kaelee, Mallory and Sophie Wyant, Brandon and Ethan Blose, Jordan and Gavin Edwards and Jackson Kichman; one great grandchild, Zachary Landon, Jr.; one sister, Nancy Rummell and husband David of Fairmount City; sister in-law Wanda Wyant of Punxsutawney and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, James, William and Robert Wyant; four sisters, Isabell Geist, Clara Potts, Maxine Wyant and Irene Leasure; half siblings, Jack Wyant, Elizabeth Beck and Elnora Heberling.

At Melvin’s request, there will be no viewing.

Arrangements entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.shumakerfh.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.