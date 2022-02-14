Michael W. Chapman, 73, of Strattanville, passed away early Saturday morning, February 12, 2022 at the Penn Highlands Hospital in Dubois.

He was born on August 19, 1948 in Brookville; a son of the late Wayne and Maxine Clinger Chapman.

Mike graduated from Clarion Limestone High School in 1966.

He married the former Debbie Morrison on December 27, 2003, who survives.

Mike worked at numerous places including PennDOT, Seigworth Road Supply, and Joy Manufacturing, where he retired from in 2014.

He also owned and operated Chapman’s Garage in his earlier years.

Mike attended the Strattanville United Methodist Church and the Corsica United Methodist Church.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #277 and the Fisher Sportsman’s Club.

Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing his grass, watching football and western movies, visiting his friends, Brad Mahle and Bob Reed, and taking care of his family and friends.

Mike always loved helping anyone in need.

He also loved going to car shows and working on and fixing cars.

He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie of 18 years; 5 children, Tim Chapman and his wife, Jayme, Tina Parker and her husband, Dennis, Charlotte Leadbetter, Adam Leadbetter, and Holly Callender; 11 grandchildren, Shane Chapman and his wife, Jess, Shayla Chapman, Brittany, Kevin, and Mitchell Parker, Samuel, Logan, and Alex Leadbetter, and Jess, Brandon, and David Callender; and a great-granddaughter, Averie, with a great-grandson on the way whose middle name will be named after Mike.

Mike is also survived by his brother, Daniel Chapman and his wife, Karen; and 2 brothers-in-law, Samuel Morrison and John Morrison; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Chapman and an infant sister, Darlene.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Strattanville United Methodist Church where a Masonic Service will take place at 10:45 a.m. with funeral services to follow with Rev. Jeffrey Foor, pastor presiding.

Interment will follow in the Strattanville Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

