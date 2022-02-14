Mildred “Millie” Jane (Sushereba) Castner, 92, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, after a short stay at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville.

Millie was born on November 6, 1929, to the late Tony and Anna (Costello) Sushereba in Brookville PA.

Millie married Thomas Martin Castner on July 16, 1949, in Brookville; Thomas preceded her in passing on May 24, 2000.

She graduated from the Brookville Area High School in 1948, and in 1976 she received her LPN Degree from Jeff Tech in Reynoldsville.

Millie worked for the Brookville Hospital for twenty years, retiring in 1996.

She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Brookville, having joined with her husband in 1949.

Millie loved the Lord, spending time with family, and giving of her time in helping others.

Millie is survived by three children, Deborah (Ronald) Hackett of Brookville PA; Joseph (Suzanne) Castner of Sedona, AZ; Cheryl (Kent) Haines of Cochranton, PA; four siblings; Mary Ann Frye of Montoursville, PA; Alice Shaffer of Summerville, PA; Donald (Shirley) Sushereba of Strattanville, PA; Barbara (Robert) Fitzsimmons of Lickingville, PA; nine grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Millie is preceded in death by four brothers; John Sushereba, Paul Sushereba, Tony Sushereba, Richard, Sushereba; four sisters; Frances McDowell, Catherine Minich, Helen Castner, and Nancy Miller; and one daughter-in-law, Patricia Castner.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 5 – 8pm, at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 101 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825, beginning at 11:00am, and officiated by Pastor David Blair.

Final interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the First Baptist Church of Brookville.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

