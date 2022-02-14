 

New Bethlehem Man Injured in Armstrong County Crash

Monday, February 14, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

police-day-timeBOGGS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a New Bethlehem man was injured in a recent accident in Boggs Township, Armstrong County.

According to Kittanning-Based State Police, the accident happened on February 11 around 4:49 p.m. on Mount Trails Road just east of Bullock Road.

Police say Joseph L. Anthony, 47, of New Bethlehem, and Erika L. Anthony, 36, of New Bethlehem, were both traveling north on Mount Trails Road when Joseph Anthony stopped and backed up along the roadway.

The rear of Joseph Anthony’s 2019 Dodge Ram subsequently collided with the front of Erika Anthony’s 2014 Honda Pilot.

Joseph Anthony’s vehicle traveled over an embankment before caming to a final rest with the rear of the vehicle resting on a tree while Erika Anthony’s vehicle came to a final rest facing south in the right travel lane.

Joseph Anthony suffered minor injuries but refused medical transport.

Erika Anthony was not injured.


