Redbank Valley Slips Past Keystone to Secure KSAC Division Crown

KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Bryson Bain has been hitting clutch shots all season.

His latest one secured a crown for the Redbank Valley boys basketball team.

(File photo by Madison McFarland)

Bain drained a 3-pointer with a little more than a minute remaining to put the Bulldogs up for good against rival Keystone on the way to a 45-40 win Saturday afternoon.

The victory clinched the KSAC Large title for Redbank Valley.

Bain scored 12 points, but seven of those came in the final eight minutes.

Chris Marshall led the way for Redbank with 19 points.

Zander McHenry scored 16 points to lead Keystone. Bret Wingard pitched in 14 points.

Redbank Valley (17-3, 8-0) has won 11 straight games since losing to Slippery Rock at the Freeport Christmas Tournament on Dec. 29. The Bulldogs host Clarion-Limestone Monday and will play Keystone again at home on Wednesday to close out the regular season.

Then it’s on to the four-team KSAC Tournament.

MONITEAU 78, FOREST 18 – Twelves were wild for the Warriors.

David Dessicino, Ryan Jewart and Hunter Magerko each scored 12 points to lead Moniteau.

Kyle Pry added 11.

Allen Johnston scored 11 of Forest’s 18 points.

GIRLS

Rossi McMillen scored nine points as Karns City won a defensive struggle over West Shamokin, 25-13.

The Gremlins shut out West Shamokin in the third quarter to seize control.

Emma Dailey added six points – all in the third quarter – for Karns City.

NORTH CLARION 45, MONITEAU 27 – Claire Kriebel scored 11 points as the Wolves’ defense stifled the Warriors.

North Clarion led 28-13 at the half.

Amya Green added nine points for the Wolves, who will clash with Union on Tuesday with the KSAC Small title on the line.

VENANGO CATHOLIC 48, A-C VALLEY 13 – Lily Homan scored 20 points and Mariah Wessel added 13 to lead the Vikings to this win.

Kennedy Liederbach added eight points for Venango Catholic.

