Richard Dale “Rick” Kelley, 67, of Oil City, PA went home to his Lord and Savior on February 11, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones after an extended illness.

Rick was born on May 1, 1954, in Philadelphia, PA to the late Roland and Evelyn Kelley.

He was youngest of his 6 siblings- Bonita “Bonnie” Ford, Lemoine “Bud” Kelley, Florence “Sue” Todd, Faith “Tracy” Watson, and Sandra “Sandy” Madden all whom have preceded him in death aside from his sister Sandy.

Mr. Kelley attended and graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 1972 and then went on to join the Marine Corp., where he was honorably discharged in 1974.

He married Alice Walters of Titusville, PA March 15, 1975, and together they raised four children. All of whom survive.

Richard wore many “hats” as far as his career was concerned.

Most notably, he was employed by Wolf Furniture where he delivered furniture for 9 years.

Then, Klapec Trucking where he drove tractor trailer, after obtaining his CDL license, and lastly Polk Center as an RSA from which he retired in 2003.

He could tell anyone how to move anything in and out of any house, or apartment, and in his younger years, drive anything with wheels.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He also arm wrestled competitively when he was younger, and had won several trophies.

He was also known for writing songs and poetry, and had been dubbed “The Papertowel Poet” often spontaneously writing on a paper-towel, napkin or whatever he had near him.

He was well known for his singing voice, and also loved to dance if given the opportunity.

One other favorite pastime was being Santa Clause mainly for his grandchildren, but also for other special children throughout his life.

Although Mr. Kelley was a Pennsylvania native and die-hard Pittsburgh Steeler fan, he and Alice lived in Cherryville, NC for 10 years from 2008 until 2018 when they returned to PA.

He loved sitting in his rocking chair on the front porch, enjoying the North Carolina sun with his best friend, Maci (his dog) and mowing his yard.

He grew very accustomed to the southern way of life, and never missed the cold Pennsylvania winters while he was gone.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents Roland Garl Kelley, and Evelyn Bonita Kelley. His sisters Florence “Sue” Todd, Faith “Tracy” Watson, Bonita “Bonnie” Ford, and brother Lemoine “Bud” Kelley.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years and life long best friend Alice Kelley.

Also surviving are his children: Charlotte Kelley and fiancé Kevin Evans, Christian Kelley and fiancé Lisa Harry, Corinna Deeter and her husband Craig and Catherine “Cat” Kelley-Davis. And thirteen grandchildren: Katlynn Foust and fiancé Matthew Rankin, Cameron Kelley, Emerald Foust and significant other Caleb Jolley, Caroline Deeter, Christian Kelley Jr., Jessica Foust, Corbin Kelley, Kiersten Deeter, Kylie Deeter, Norah Davis, Declan Davis, Seamus Davis, and Codie Rose Kelley; Along with several nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.

We will forever miss your sense of humor and all of the laughs we’ve shared.

Your attempt to woo waitresses and nurses a like with your charismatic charm, and singing.

We will always remember your stories, especially the ones about your endeavors in the Marine Corps, and your typical “Richard/Dad” shenanigans will never be forgotten.

May you Rest In Peace, until we see you again.

Visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 15, from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Funeral services will be the following day, Wednesday, February 16 at 11 am, with an hour of visitation before the service, from 10 am to 11 am. Pastor Jason Peterson, from Atlantic Avenue Church, will be officiating.

Interment will be in East Troy Cemetery with full military honors.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Rick’s name to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

To leave the family a special message, obtains directions, or to view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.