Rudy Interviewed Ahead of Visits to Clarion Area, Redbank Valley

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Ruudee, Ruudee, Ruudee.

The first thing Rudy Ruettiger, wants to do on an upcoming trip is to visit students in classrooms and not football fields on March 30 at both Clarion Area and Redbank Valley.

Ruettiger was the subject of the inspiring 1993 movie “Rudy” and his journey as a walk-on for the legendary Notre Dame football team. Only to enter the remaining minutes of his last game and so impressed his teammates, he was carried off the field on their shoulders.

Clarion Superintendent Joe Carrico organized a Friday afternoon Zoom press conference and was interviewed by local media to talk about his visit. Rudy will also be speaking at Clarion University at 7:00 p.m. on March 30 in the Marwick Boyd Auditorium.

Rudy has a message for students that through hard work and perseverance they can accomplish what they need to be successful.

“I love culture, especially at schools. That’s why I’m excited. Some kids don’t have it as good as some other kids, but that’s just an excuse. It’s just a mindset, but they all have an opportunity to be somebody, and that’s why they’re at school.

“I was 27 years of age when I actually made that tackle, but the Navy was the actual steppingstone to my mindset.“

While most students today might not know who Rudy is, Carrico said the movie will be played in classes before Ruettiger’s arrival, using it as a teachable moment for students.

School Setbacks

“School was a setback for me.

“I never felt good at school because my teachers made me sit in the back of the room, I couldn’t read or write like my – like my fellow friends or peers. I had dyslexia. They didn’t know how to handle dyslexia then, but we do now. We do. That’s what’s great about education today. We know how to handle that. There’s a whole different mindset today of how we handle these kids.

“The reason why the movie is powerful is that kids recognize the little things in life are important, doing the little things.”

Challenges for some students

“I was at Notre Dame two weeks ago speaking, and I’m sitting in the restaurant in a hotel.

“When I saw a mother and a son. I said that either that young man’s mom was just visiting or she was visiting him because he was in trouble. He was a straight ‘A’ student in high school. But, he was now failing out of Notre Dame. How does that happen? It’s because of the COVID. They put them in a room for 17 days.

“He’s ADHD. This is what we’re facing today, kids with learning disorders. I would love to spend time with the teachers and coaches on this subject. We have to know how to talk and handle our kids today. Over 60 percent of the kids in schools have learning disorders.

“They call it attention deficit disorder, and they call it other crazy things. That’s what they said about me, but all it is an attitude change and that’s what we need to do with how we talk and teach and coach our kids.”

Putting the movie together

“I put the whole movie team together. It was not Hollywood’s or Notre Dame’s idea to do Rudy. It was the magic of a feeling to put a message together to show that we could all be somebody.

“When I made the movie, casting was very important for any movie, especially Rudy, because it could easily have been corny or sappy. I had some say in casting.”

The cast included Sean Astin, Ned Beatty, Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn, Charles Dutton, and others.

“Sean Astin made such an indelible impression as Rudy for the movie in 1993, people are surprised when the real 2022 Rudy appears for his many motivational talks.

“When you get actors like that and connect to them, it makes the movie a lot more fun to make because they’re into it with the passion and commitment.

“My point to you is I’d rather have characters with courage and common sense, and not crazy music, crazy movies, and crazy thoughts that confuse us.

“Some of us give up too soon, but when you have a goal bigger than you, you won’t give up. My goal was for my family. I can’t give up on my brothers. I can’t give up on my father. It is easy to give up, but when you have a goal bigger than you, great things happen.”

With “Rudy” being one of the most, if not the most popular sports movies around, the deal nowadays is usually to do a sequel.

“We struggled with that, and we don’t want to ruin the message. Rocky was a series of movies that has developed, and I talked to Stallone. When you do a movie based on a true story, you’ve got to leave it alone. There doesn’t have to be a sequel, but what (you) have is the fact that you had two things going for you.

“You have a story, and you have something that everybody can connect to. Ninety-seven percent of Americans can connect to that type of struggle and that type of energy. What I learned was you don’t have to be the best to be somebody, but if you can contribute to helping people be their best, that’s being your best.

“Too many of us put too much pressure on people. I just watched Mikaela Shiffrin Olympic skiing and how her mindset went bad because there was so much pressure. She finally let it go, and now she’s okay.

“Take the pressure out of becoming great – you’re already great.

“All you have to do is do it.

“We put a lot of unnecessary pressure on us, whether you’re in school, at home, or working, just be yourself, do your best, and help people become better.”

Rudy, the movie, spoke to a lot of people.

“I just had a friend of mine call me. He said, ‘Well, you won’t believe this, but I have a friend that’s in bad shape and suicidal. But, every time she feels like that, she watches Rudy. Every time she gets a new mindset, and it keeps her going.’ And, I said, ‘Wow, that’s pretty awesome that we can do that for people.'”

“They just came out with a poll for the Super Bowl on the top sports movies. With all of the inspirational sports movies out there, it is always Rudy or Rocky. The difference between my movie (and others) is that it isn’t about football or Notre Dame, and that’s why it connects.

“It changes a person’s mindset. My whole point is that you could use your platform, whatever it is, professional sports or whatever. When you’re in a position of reaching millions of people from all cultures, it was my responsibility with the movie to deliver a message that everyone could comprehend and understand and everyone can do.

“That was the difference.”

Movie continues to provide residuals

Rudy said he does get a percentage of the net profits for the movie and that can mean different things in Hollywood.

“They did give me a platform and they listened. Rudy was a miracle even to get made. It wasn’t supposed to be made. No one wanted it. They were searching for all of the other ones, but they weren’t searching for this one. It was because of the journey I took for them to seek me out.”

March 30 event: Clarion Area High School is an all-day event for students starting at 9:30 a.m.

March 30 Clarion University Event

Rudy will also be speaking at Clarion University on March 30 at 7:00 p.m. in the Marwick Boyd Auditorium.

All are welcome. Open admission.

March 31 event: Redbank Valley High School is an all-day event for students starting at 9:30 a.m.

