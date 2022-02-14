Say What?!: Speedy Jenga Player Breaks Own World Record in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN – A Wisconsin teenager broke his own Guinness World Record by removing 32 Jenga blocks and placing them on top of the tower in one minute.

Nate McEvoy, 16, of Wausau, managed to remove the blocks with a single hand and put them on top of the tower without the structure toppling in the 60-second time period.

