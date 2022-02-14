Shippenville Woman Accused of Intimidating Victim in Child Sex Abuse Case

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville woman is in the Clarion County Jail for reportedly intimidating a juvenile victim to withhold her testimony in a sexual assault crime.

According to court documents, on Tuesday, February 8, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 32-year-old Sara Ashli Dyess:

– Intimidate Witness/Victim – Withhold Testimony, Felony 1

– Intimidates or intends to intimidate person from providing or withholding information, Misdemeanor 2

The charges stem from an investigation following an alleged sexual assault involving a juvenile female victim.

According to a criminal complaint, a trooper from PSP Clarion initiated the above-described investigation after the victim was brought to the Clarion State Police station. During the investigation, the juvenile victim reported that Michael Dyess had been inappropriately touching her in a sexual manner. Michael Dyess was taken into custody on December 28, 2021, and lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

On January 29, 2022, Sara Ashli Dyess called the trooper handling the case. She related it was her belief that the victim fabricated the allegations of sexual assault against Michael Dyess. She believed the victim might have learned how to fabricate stories from TikTok and Snapchat. During the call, Sara Dyess stated she is now “standing behind” Michael Dyess in that he did not touch the victim, and the juvenile victim “made it all up,” according to the complaint.

On January 30, 2022, the state trooper learned that the juvenile victim of the sexual assault wanted to speak to him regarding withdrawing all charges against Michael Dyess, and she no longer wanted to testify in a scheduled preliminary hearing set for Tuesday, February 1, 2022, the complaint states.

The trooper interviewed the juvenile victim about withdrawing the charges against Michael Dyess, and she informed the trooper that she wanted to close the case against him. When asked why she wanted to withdraw the charges, she stated that she didn’t want his children to grow up without a father. The victim became emotionally upset and stated that she was not strong enough to testify in the upcoming hearing, according to the complaint.

The victim also told the trooper that she has been upset because she was told that she was confused and that her allegations against Michael Dyess were not true, the complaint notes.

On February 7, the trooper was made aware of a call that was recorded from the Clarion County Jail between Sara Dyess and Michael Dyess. During the call, Sara Dyess informed Michael Dyess that she spoke with the trooper earlier that day, and after the call with the police, she allegedly “flipped (expletive) out” on the victim, according to the complaint.

It was also learned that Sara Dyess informed the victim she did not believe her and asked the victim where the “proof” was that Michael Dyess was touching her, the complaint notes.

Sara Dyess was arraigned at 10:19 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter.

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on February 22 with Judge Heeter presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Additional details were omitted to help protect the identity of the victim.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.