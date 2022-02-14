Clarion Drug Free Coalition Honored at CADCA’s National Leadership Forum
On Monday, January 31, Clarion Drug Free Coalition was one of 178 community coalitions honored during a graduation ceremony at CADCA’s (Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America) 32nd Annual National Leadership Forum, just outside of Washington, D.C.
[Pictured from left: Pat Castillo (CADCA), Jeannie Hovland (CADCA), Bethani McCausland (AICDAC), Jaclyn Dolby (CDFC Coordinator – AICDAC), Kami Anderson (Executive Director – AICDAC), Terra Cravener (AICDAC), General Arthur T. Dean (CADCA), and General Barrye L. Price, PhD (President & CEO – CADCA)]
The coalitions received a graduation certificate for completing CADCA’s National Coalition Academy, a rigorous training program designed to increase the effectiveness of community substance use and misuse prevention leaders.
CADCA’s National Coalition Academy (NCA) is a comprehensive, year-long training program developed by CADCA’s National Coalition Institute. The NCA incorporates three, week-long classroom sessions, a web-based distance learning component, an online workstation where participants network and share planning products, and free ongoing coalition development technical assistance. To graduate, coalitions must complete a rigorous curriculum. They must participate in all components of the NCA and complete five essential planning products that serve as the foundation of their comprehensive plan for community change.
CADCA’s National Leadership Forum is a four-day event packed with opportunities to learn the latest strategies to address substance use and misuse. Attendees have the opportunity to learn from national prevention experts, federal administrators, and concerned policymakers. The forum brings together approximately 2,500 attendees representing coalitions from all regions of the country and internationally, government leaders, youth, prevention specialists, addiction treatment professionals, addiction recovery advocates, researchers, educators, law enforcement professionals, and faith-based leaders. It is the largest training event for the prevention field.
The coalition is currently working on various projects targeting youth and young adult vaping, alcohol, and marijuana use. The Clarion Drug Free Coalition (CDFC) is a combined effort of concerned community members, agencies, organizations, law enforcement, parents, and faith groups. A project of Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, the coalition is an important part of making the picture of a drug-free community come to life.
Clarion Drug Free Coalition has multiple upcoming events including a workshop What is Gaming Disorder? How to Identify when Gaming is Problematic presented by Dr. Stephanie Diez-Morel PhD, LCSW, MCAP, IGDC, BACC on March 25, 2022, 10:00 – 11:30 AM via Zoom. In this presentation, there will be a review of what gaming disorder is, who it impacts, how to identify it, and what to do to help. This workshop will take place during the scheduled March Clarion Drug Free Coalition meeting. To pre-register for this workshop, please use the following link:
https://forms.gle/BU6fPSbKAfnQ4KaZ9.
CDFC will also be hosting a Drug Awareness and Local Trends presentation at First Church of God in New Bethlehem on February 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Clarion Drug Free Coalition is open to the public and always accepting new members. Members of CDFC meet at 10:00 a.m via Zoom, typically the fourth Friday of every month. A full list of 2022 meeting dates can be found at www.aicdac.org. Members are asked to attend the monthly meetings and serve on committees as they choose. This is a great opportunity to positively make an impact on the communities in the county and the residents.
