Change for Jason Conley Has Always Been the Name of the Game

CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – If Jason Conley has learned one thing in the years he has owned Sweet Basil, it is that you always have to keep your restaurant fresh with the times.

“That’s why I think it’s important to roll with the times,” he told exploreClarion.com. “I have no problem changing the menu. If an item is not working, we get rid of it, and we try something new.”

A native of Pittsburgh, Conley moved to Clarion County with his family during the 80’s. He attended culinary school at the Pennsylvania Institute for Culinary Arts, and when he was done, moved back to the area.

From the time he was 19 to when he reached 29, Conley worked as a cook. In 2005, he became the manager of Sweet Basil Restaurant and bought it in 2007.

“I think it was in June of 2007 when we had an opportunity to buy Sweet Basil, and we went with it. It was kind of a hodgepodge,” he said.

The early days of his ownership saw Conley experimenting with the menu, seeing what worked and what did not. He said at first he tried to make the menu more extravagant by adding Italian words and more complex dishes. However, he soon realized the key was consistency and simple menu items which anyone could cook.

“We focused on the food that we knew and how we prepared it and became very, very consistent with it,” he said. “That’s what you see in a lot of the bigger places. People don’t realize, but when you go into McDonald’s and you get a Big Mac, you get the same Big Mac anywhere else in the world. That’s where you kind of have to be in a small business, as well.”

It is important for anyone to be able to cook every meal at a restaurant.

“There’s a difference between being a chef and an owner for sure,” said Conley. “As a chef, I know what I like, and I know what I like to cook and that doesn’t always work. Just because Jason Conley knows how to make a five-star meal doesn’t mean a new cook, does. I have to work with that. At the beginning, I didn’t know to do that, and I was driving myself crazy.”

Another thing Conley realized as an owner was the need to invest back in his business. Every year he budgets money for restaurant improvements and is currently planning to add a better cooling system to the kitchen at Sweet Basil.

“Sweet Basil is an old Pizza Hut building from the 1980s. It probably should have been torn to the ground, but over the years as I’ve increased the building, I put the money back into it. Apart from the windows, you can’t even tell it was a Pizza Hut. We actually did a kitchen remodel this year, as well,” Conley said.

According to Conley, it is important to keep changing the look and feel of the restaurant to attract more interest.

“I like to model my businesses after the Sheetz’s and the Walmart’s, not sales-wise but as far as my approach to things,” said Conley. “I like to change things to keep it fresh, keep it interesting. I change something at my place – I see the sales tick up. It’s really good morale for the staff, as well, when you know the owner cares, that he puts money back into it.”

The story of Conley’s second restaurant, Cousin Basils, shows his can-do attitude. He explained he was looking to expand for five years before he bought the former Iron Mountain Grille in early 2020.

“The former owners stepped away for personal reasons, and it was just word of mouth. This place was never even on the market. One of the owners was a customer of Sweet Basil’s and she liked the way I did business down there. She was looking for someone that would take care of it like she would,” said Conley.

Although he is the owner of both restaurants, Conley spends his time in the kitchen wherever he goes.

“Currently, I have pretty much dedicated myself as a chef full time here (at Cousin Basils),” he said. “I’m rarely out on the floor. I have a lot of faith in my staff. It’s kind of funny, being an owner, I’m kind of incognito sometimes.

“I enjoy talking to my customers, but some business owners are different. I let the front-of-the-house people do their stuff and stay in the back with the guys in the trenches. You have a better chance of catching me washing dishes than going out and talking at the tables.”

Conley considers Cousin Basils to have officially opened in July of 2020, though it was operational for a short time between February and the March shutdown of that year.

As in all industries, COVID-19 changed the dynamics of the restaurant business. For Conley, the demand for takeout surged dramatically during the pandemic and has not let down, forcing him to adapt his business.

“All of a sudden we had a full dining room and the carryout business. We remodeled the kitchen, got rid of the buffet, we added a bigger carryout counter, and we just kind of rolled with it.”

Conley has also felt the effect of supply shortages.

“Weird stuff like crackers, sweet and sour dressing. I haven’t been able to get sweet and sour dressing in six months. I ordered a new cooler, and it took 15 weeks to get here. The supply shortage is a real thing.”

While staffing woes have also been tough to deal with, Conley said his 30 employees at Sweet Basil and 15 at Cousin Basils have been tremendous throughout the pandemic.

“I’ve been fortunate with my staff. We’re growing as a business, and we couldn’t fill our spots fast enough. It’s very competitive for the workers. I’ve increased salaries to compete, but it’s definitely a real thing.”

Conley added that his staff has really “stepped up to the plate.”

“In order for any restaurant to be successful, hard-working staff is a must. None of this would be possible without them.”

Looking ahead, Conley said he is looking at opening another location in Cook Forest.

With that being said, he added that he has been drawn to an interesting business opportunity.

“I actually have a server from Honduras working here; I am looking at the real estate there, and it’s really reasonable. I’ve always wanted to have a restaurant in some far-off location.

“It would be nothing to open up a place like this down there. We have all the experience. It’d be so cool to send some of the staff down there to get some culture.”

