State Police Calls: Criminal Mischief, Suspected Child Abuse, Identity Theft, Death Investigation

Monday, February 14, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

State Police genericCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Criminal Mischief in Redbank Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that occurred in Redbank Township. Clarion County.

According to police, sometime between December 16 and 8:43 a.m. on February 10, unknown actor(s) entered a parked 2015 Ram 3500 pickup truck at the corner of Brookville Street and Maple Street and tampered with the steering column and ignition.

The victim is listed as a 35-year-old Parker man.

The investigation continues.

Suspected Child Abuse in Washington Township

On February 10 at 8:26 a.m., Marienville-based State Police received a CYS report of suspected child abuse relating to a bruise that was noticed on a juvenile at a location on Marble Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Through the investigation, it was discovered the bruise was not related to any abuse incident.

Identity Theft in Redbank Township

On February 11 at 3:40 p.m., Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of identity theft at a residence on Route 28, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident involved unemployment fraud.

The victim is listed as a 49-year-old Mayport male.

Death Investigation in Washington Township

Marienville-based state police responded to a call on Parks Lane in Washington Township, Clarion County for a death investigation on February 8 at 7:24 a.m.

According to police reports, the death was found to be natural.

No foul play is suspected.

PSP Marienville were assisted by the Clarion County Coroner’s office.


