William L. “Bill” Crate, Sr.

Monday, February 14, 2022 @ 06:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

William L. “Bill” Crate, Sr., 80, of Clarion, passed away Friday morning, February 11, 2022 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on August 8, 1941 in Baxter; son of the late Raymond C. and Beatrice Lucas Crate.

Bill married the former Goldie Weller on February 4, 1984, who survives. They just celebrated their 38th Anniversary.

He proudly served in the United States Army.

Bill worked as a truck driver for numerous years until his retirement.

He enjoyed playing games on his computer and spending time with his family.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Goldie, and 2 sons, William Crate, Jr. of Florida and Carl Crate of Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Bill’s request, there will be no services.

Interment will take place in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


