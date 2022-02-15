 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Showers. High near 56. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Rain showers before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Washington’s Birthday – Sunny, with a high near 52.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.