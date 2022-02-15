A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Showers. High near 56. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Rain showers before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Washington’s Birthday – Sunny, with a high near 52.

