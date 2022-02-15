Barry “BJ” J. Page, 60, of Emlenton, Pa., passed away at the Butler Memorial Hospital on February 13, 2022.

He was born in Oil City on December 12, 1961, to the late James G. and Cleda C. Greenawalt Page.

He attended A-C Valley High School and was a mechanic for H.E. Shoup Trucking of Foxburg for many years.

BJ was a member of the Service Men’s Club of Knox, Pa.

He was an avid golfer who enjoyed hunting, beer, and 4-wheeling.

Most of all, he was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need and did it with a big smile.

He will be greatly missed by all that knew him, especially his Scooby-Doo sense of humor.

He is survived by his companion: Melissa “Mitzi” Fitzgerald of Emlenton. His son: Leonard Page of Hilliards. Three sisters: Gila J. Page Craig of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl.; Gayla M. Page of Foxburg; Beth (Patrick) Page Courson of Parker. One brother: Jeffery G. (Lisa) of Parker. One special brother: Billy (Denise) Page of Foxbrug. A bonus son: Robert K. Sloan of Wilmington Nc. One grandson: Logan J. Page of Hilliards. One bonus grandson: Dawson Sloan of Wilmington Nc, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a bonus son: Brian E. Sloan.

Friends will be received at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home of Parker (201 S. Wayne ave) on Wednesday the 16th from 2-4 & 6-8pm.

Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11am from the funeral home.

Interment will follow at St. Petersburg Cemetery.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

