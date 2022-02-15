 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Barry “BJ” J. Page

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-Par8xsoRDQRwHBarry “BJ” J. Page, 60, of Emlenton, Pa., passed away at the Butler Memorial Hospital on February 13, 2022.

He was born in Oil City on December 12, 1961, to the late James G. and Cleda C. Greenawalt Page.

He attended A-C Valley High School and was a mechanic for H.E. Shoup Trucking of Foxburg for many years.

BJ was a member of the Service Men’s Club of Knox, Pa.

He was an avid golfer who enjoyed hunting, beer, and 4-wheeling.

Most of all, he was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need and did it with a big smile.

He will be greatly missed by all that knew him, especially his Scooby-Doo sense of humor.

He is survived by his companion: Melissa “Mitzi” Fitzgerald of Emlenton. His son: Leonard Page of Hilliards. Three sisters: Gila J. Page Craig of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl.; Gayla M. Page of Foxburg; Beth (Patrick) Page Courson of Parker. One brother: Jeffery G. (Lisa) of Parker. One special brother: Billy (Denise) Page of Foxbrug. A bonus son: Robert K. Sloan of Wilmington Nc. One grandson: Logan J. Page of Hilliards. One bonus grandson: Dawson Sloan of Wilmington Nc, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a bonus son: Brian E. Sloan.

Friends will be received at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home of Parker (201 S. Wayne ave) on Wednesday the 16th from 2-4 & 6-8pm.

Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11am from the funeral home.

Interment will follow at St. Petersburg Cemetery.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.