Bonnie L. Huffman, age 65, of West Hickory, PA, died unexpectedly on Sunday morning, February 13, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, PA.

She was born December 12, 1956 in Warren, PA, daughter of the late Robert Adams and Evelyn (McLaughlin) Holmes.

On June 6, 1976 at West Hickory United Methodist Church, she married the love of her life, Basil D. Huffman, who survives.

She worked at the former Warren National Bank in Tionesta, PA before working as a postmaster’s assistant at the West Hickory and Tionesta post offices.

Bonnie attended West Hickory United Methodist Church and was a member of the former Sylvania Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star in Tionesta and served as the chapter’s secretary for several years.

She enjoyed golf and was proud to have made two holes-in-one, one at Hunter Station and the other at Oglebay in West Virginia.

Bonnie conceived and initiated the Veterans Transportation Fund of Forest County and was responsible for planning its St. Patrick’s Day fundraisers for many years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Thomas Huffman of Titusville, PA., Two daughters, Suzanne Smith of Mechanicsburg, PA and Keely Jo Huffman of Warren. Four grandchildren: William and Gemma Smith and Carter and Preston Huffman. Two brothers, Wade Adams and his wife Rita of Tidioute, PA and Bill Adams and his wife Tina of Warren. Two sisters, Cindy Blum and her husband Jeff of Tionesta and Annie Cerrie and her husband Joseph of Youngsville, PA, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Katie Huffman.

There will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be announced by the family at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Burial will be at West Hickory Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Transportation Fund of Forest County, 526 Elm Street #11, Tionesta, PA 16353.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.