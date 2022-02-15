 

C.H.A.M.P. Student-Athlete of the Month: C-L’s Bryson Huwar

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

image_50451201CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) are pleased to announce Bryson Huwar as January’s Student-Athlete of the Month.

(Pictured above, from left: Emily Lubas, Clarion-Limestone Athletic Trainer; Bryson Huwar; Seth Babington, Owner of Clarion Rehab)

Bryson is a senior at Clarion-Limestone High School. He has participated in basketball and baseball, as well as been a member of the Science Olympiad team.

He enjoys hanging out with the boys and playing video games in his free time, especially Fortnite. His favorite sports memories are Hayden Callen throwing his socks out the bus window and winning two KSAC Championships with the Clarion-Limestone baseball team.

The most inspiring people in his life are his parents.

“They are always there to support me and push me to become better in anything I do,” he states.

Bryson’s future plans are to attend St. Bonaventure University to play baseball and major in business.

Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP would like to thank Sweet Basil and Daddy’s Main Street for sponsoring January’s CHAMP Student-Athlete of the Month. Bryson was awarded a gift certificate from both local establishments.


