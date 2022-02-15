Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Crusty French Loaf

A delicate texture makes this French bread absolutely wonderful!

Ingredients

1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast

1 cup warm water (110° to 115°)



2 tablespoons sugar2 tablespoons canola oil1-1/2 teaspoons salt3 to 3-1/4 cups all-purpose flourCornmeal1 large egg white1 teaspoon cold water

Directions

-In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add sugar, oil, salt, and two cups of flour. Beat until blended. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a stiff dough.

-Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour. Punch dough down; return to bowl. Cover and let rise for 30 minutes.

-Preheat oven to 375°. Punch dough down. Turn onto a lightly floured surface. Shape into a 16×2-1/2-in. loaf with tapered ends. Sprinkle cornmeal over a greased baking sheet; place the loaf on baking sheet. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 25 minutes.

-Beat egg white and cold water; brush over dough. With a sharp knife, make diagonal slashes 2 in. apart across the top of the loaf. Bake until golden brown, 25-30 minutes. Remove from pan to a wire rack to cool.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.