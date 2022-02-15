 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Crusty French Loaf

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

A delicate texture makes this French bread absolutely wonderful!

Ingredients

1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast
1 cup warm water (110° to 115°)

2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons canola oil
1-1/2 teaspoons salt
3 to 3-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
Cornmeal
1 large egg white
1 teaspoon cold water

Directions

-In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add sugar, oil, salt, and two cups of flour. Beat until blended. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a stiff dough.

-Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour. Punch dough down; return to bowl. Cover and let rise for 30 minutes.

-Preheat oven to 375°. Punch dough down. Turn onto a lightly floured surface. Shape into a 16×2-1/2-in. loaf with tapered ends. Sprinkle cornmeal over a greased baking sheet; place the loaf on baking sheet. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 25 minutes.

-Beat egg white and cold water; brush over dough. With a sharp knife, make diagonal slashes 2 in. apart across the top of the loaf. Bake until golden brown, 25-30 minutes. Remove from pan to a wire rack to cool.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.