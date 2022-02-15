Clarion County Reports One New COVID-19 Case; Two Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported one new COVID-19 case as of Monday, February 14.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 8,055 while the death toll remained at 193.

Neighboring Forest County reported two new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, moving the county’s total number to 2,203 and leaving the death toll at 34.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

2/14/22 – 2,445

2/11/22 through 2/13/22 – 8,610

2/10/22 – 3,994

2/9/22 – 4,590

2/8/22 – 4,492

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 14929 31 14960 326 (6 new) Butler 43591 41 43632 695 (4 new) Clarion 8054 1 8055 193 Clearfield 18685 29 18714 314 (2 new) Crawford 19441 12 19453 298 (2 new) Elk 6971 8 6979 94 (1 new) Forest 2201 2 2203 34 Indiana 16866 22 16888 330 Jefferson 8716 17 8733 210 McKean 7932 11 7943 131 Mercer 22965 16 22981 479 (1 new) Venango 11056 7 11063 227 Warren 7111 13 7124 204 (1 new)

