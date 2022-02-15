Clarion Man Allegedly Flees Police After Harassing Woman, Threatening Bouncer at Local Bar

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for allegedly harassing a woman at a local bar, threatening a bouncer, and then leading police on a pursuit through Clarion Borough.

Clarion Borough Police filed the following charges against 45-year-old Rahman McCalvin Hall, of Clarion, on Monday, February 7:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

DUI: General Impairment/Inc. of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

Duties At Stop Sign, Summary (3 counts)

Period For Requiring Lighted Lamps, Summary

Careless Driving, Summary

Reckless Driving, Summary

Terroristic Threats with Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Defiant Trespass, Misdemeanor 1

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Borough during the early morning hours of February 6.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a Main Street bar for a report of an incident involving a patron who refused to leave.

When police arrived on the scene, a maroon sedan was parked in the middle of 6th Avenue, facing south with its engine running. The vehicle’s headlights and taillights were not illuminated.

The criminal complaint notes that bar employees were pointing toward the vehicle and shouting that the subject in question was in the vehicle.

The officer initiated his emergency overhead lights and siren, and the vehicle began heading south on 6th Avenue. The driver then turned left onto South Street, heading east. The driver refused to pull over and continued south on 7th Avenue, failing to stop at the stop sign. He then made a right onto South Street and failed to stop at the stop sign at South Street and 6th Avenue.

The driver made a quick right turn when the vehicle reached the intersection of South Street and Center Place, pulling into the yard of his residence at 515 South Street.

The driver’s side door opened and a man later identified as Rahman Hall attempted to exit the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

The officer exited his cruiser and retrieved his service pistol from its holster while ordering Hall to the ground. Hall did not initially comply, and the officer continued to instruct him to get on the ground.

The criminal complaint states that Hall “stumbled around” and eventually dropped to the ground.

Hall was held at gunpoint until another officer arrived. He was then handcuffed and taken into custody.

The criminal complaint notes that Hall “smelled strongly of an intoxicating beverage, had glassy bloodshot eyes, was very unsteady on his feet, and had thick, slurred speech.”

Hall admitted to drinking at the bar, but said he was not drunk.

When police asked Hall why didn’t pull over, he said “he did not know (the police) were after him, and that he just wanted to get his vehicle home.”

Hall was then transported to the Clarion Hospital for a blood draw. While en route, Hall said that he would not refuse a blood test.

Once on the scene at Clarion Hospital, one of the officers read O’Connell Warnings to Hall and asked him if he understood.

The phrase, “O’Connell warning,” refers to the duty imposed upon a police officer to inform a motorist, who has been asked to submit to chemical testing, that the Miranda rights are inapplicable to a request for chemical testing under the Implied Consent Law.

The criminal complaint notes that Hall had closed his eyes while the officer was reading the form.

The officer asked Hall if he understood, and he said he did not.

“I advised Hall that I would read the form again so he could hear it again,” said the officer. “Hall stood up, and I had to grab ahold of his arm,” according to the complaint.

The criminal complaint states that Hall became belligerent and then said he wanted a lawyer.

Hall continued to be belligerent and refused to sit down, according to the criminal complaint.

Hall was then transported to the Clarion Borough Police Station.

While Hall was being processed at the police station, another officer went to the bar where the original incident took place to interview witnesses.

The head bouncer was interviewed at the bar said Hall was “slapping a female on the buttocks.”

When the bouncer confronted Hall about the incident, he allegedly became belligerent and refused to leave the bar after being told to do so approximately twelve times.

Hall also allegedly said several times that he was going to “pull a gun on (bar staff),” according to the criminal complaint.

The bouncer said Hall eventually left the bar and got into his car parked along 6th Avenue.

The criminal complaint notes that this was the point that police arrived on the scene and the pursuit began.

Hall was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Jarah Heeter on Sunday, February 6, at 4:45 a.m.

He was released from the Clarion County County Jail on February 9 after posting $10,000.00 cash bail via a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is slated for February 15 in Clarion County Central Court.

