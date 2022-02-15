Erma Almeda (Bogle) Elnicki died peacefully on February 10, 2022, one month after her 90th birthday.

She led a full life and will be missed.

Born in DuBois, PA to David and Tirzah Bogle during the depths of the Great Depression, she watched three brothers march off to World War II and another to the Korean Conflict.

After marrying Nicholas Elnicki in 1954, she spent most of her adult life in Oil City and raised three children- Mike, Susan and Chris.

She enjoyed art, classical music and gardening.

Later in life, she started a furniture business, Erma’s House, before retiring to the family farm in DuBois.

In addition to her children, she is survived by four grandsons: Chris and Alex Elnicki, Max and Nicholas Wade.

There will be no public visitation.

A private memorial service will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.