Harry “Roy” Lambing, age 85, of Shippenville, passed away on February 12, 2022 at his residence.

He was born in Natrona Heights, Pa on November 1, 1936 to the late Charles and Mary (Welsh) Lambing.

Roy was of the Catholic Faith. He proudly served in the United States Army.

He married Mildred (Millie) Detrick on February 19, 1966, who survives.

Roy is survived by his wife, Millie Lambing and their children: Angela (Robert) Wetzel, Dan (Gloria) Lambing, Jennifer (Derek) Fague and Mike (Rachel) Lambing.

He is also survived by two sisters: Mary Mills and Cathy Kemmer.

In addition, six grandsons: Shane Gallo, Mark Lambing, Brian and Justin Fague, Joe and Adam Lambing.

There will be no visitation at the family’s request.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

