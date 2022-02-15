Helen E. Serbati, 88, passed away on February 12, 2022 at the Oil City Health Care and Rehab.

She was born in Youngstown Ohio on May 4, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Steven and Helen Rohan.

Helen was married to Frank Serbati and he preceded her in death in 2017.

She is a former member of St. Peters Church in Erie. Helen was a homemaker.

She enjoyed reading, sewing, the outdoors, going to Florida in the winter, and going to her grand kids sporting events.

Helen is survived by 2 children; Linda Waite and husband Jack of Greensburg PA., and Frank Serbati and wife Amy of Oil City; grandchildren Erin Waite, Elizabeth Flickner and husband Ryan, Frank Serbati, Julia Serbati, Kylie Racioppo, Sara Legum, Maggie Serbati, Matthew Serbati, and Olivia Serbati.

Her great grandchildren are Andrew Joesph Flickner, and Knox, Juliet and Hudson Racioppo

In addition to her parents and her husband Frank, she was preceded in death by her son Joseph Serbati

She was also preceded in death by her siblings; Walter Rohan, Steve Rohan, Mike Rohan, Anne Wiant, Sophie Blotski, and Stella Ondash.

There will be a private graveside service at Calvary Cemetery.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

