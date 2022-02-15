John Edgar McCleary, 74, of Marion, North Carolina and formerly of Clarion County Pennsylvania, passed away suddenly Sunday, February 13, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on February 27, 1947 to the late Fred McCleary and Edna Dolby McCleary.

John was a veteran of the United States Army.

Following his service, he worked in the Pennsylvania coal industry until the late 1980’s.

Later, he was an owner/operator truck driver and then drove for various other companies.

He and his wife Terry relocated to Western North Carolina in 2004.

John was a true handyman who could fix anything.

He enjoyed fishing, spending time on the lake and with his family, riding his motorcycle, and watching drag racing.

He was an avid fan of John Force.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Diane Wright; his father-in-law, Newton Booth; a daughter, Tina Kayser; and a granddaughter, Maleana Moore.

He is survived by his wife Terry Booth McCleary; two daughters, Tracy Schill (James) and Marcie Printup (Dennis); a stepson, Tony Booth (Holly); a son-in-law, Keith Kayser; six grandchildren, Johnna Perrino, Kaitlynn Eastwood, Maranda Schill, Lizzie, Alley, and Andrew Booth; two siblings, Fred McCleary (Diane) and Debra Clinger (George); a brother-in-law, John Wright; and his mother-in-law, Ruth Booth.

In accordance with his wishes, no services are planned at this time.

