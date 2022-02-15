Joseph G. “Joe” Gallino, 99, of Butler, PA, passed away on February 12, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia.

He was born April 4, 1922, in Freeport, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph G. Gallino and the late Grace Alberta Sweeney Gallino.

Joe graduated from Freeport High School and began working on the Pennsylvania Railroad as a fireman.

World War II began, and Joe enlisted in the Marine Corps.

He fought in the South Pacific and attained the rank of Sergeant.

After the war, he resumed his career at the railroad working as a fireman, engineer, and finally working his way into management.

He eventually became superintendent in New York City at Grand Central Station.

His love of railroads continued after his retirement in the form of model railroading, thanks to his friend, the Reverend Fred Young and his fellow group of model railroaders in Greenville, PA.

Also in retirement, he was very active in the Bantam Marine Corps League #743 of Butler, PA.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Janet (David) Cox of Shippenville, PA; son, Richard (Dana) Dodd of Nashville, TN; three grandchildren, Kristen (Troy) Thompson of South Vienna, OH, Jason Cox of Oil City, PA, and Amy Brubaker of Brockway, PA; seven great grandchildren; three nieces, Karen Primeau of Southfield, MI, Patricia Gallino of Southfield, MI, and Alyce Carr of Nashville, TN; and one nephew, Jack Gallino of Pittsburgh, PA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Dodd Gallino, who he married on June 28, 1969, and who passed away on December 22, 2019; one daughter, Patti Jo Rassman; and two brothers, George P. Gallino, and William R. Gallino.

Friends will be received Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm at Thompson – Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 124 East North Street Butler, PA.

Bantam Marine Corps League #743 of Butler will do services and military honors on Friday, February 18, 2022, 2:00 pm at the Thompson-Miller Funeral Home Inc., 124 East North St. Butler, PA.

Burial will take place in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Memorials are suggested to the Bantam Marine Corps League #743, David Smith, PO Box 511, Lyndora, PA 16045.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting http://www.thompson-miller.com/.

