Man Jailed After Escaping from Abraxas

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

5DMK1534 copy 2MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – An 18-year-old man is behind bars after he reportedly escaped from Abraxas in Howe Township, Forest County, with a juvenile male.

On February 14 around 1:30 a.m., Marienville-based State Police responded to Abraxas for a report of two escapees.

Through investigation, it was determined that Benjamin Heigl-Yates, 18, of Downington, Pa., and a known juvenile male fled the facility on foot.

After an extensive search, Heigl-Yates and the juvenile were located a short distance from Abraxas and surrendered to the Forest County Sheriffs Office.

Both escapees were taken into custody.

Heigl-Yates was charged with escape.

Unable to post $40,000 bail, he was lodged in the Warren County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.


