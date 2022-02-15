Man Jailed After Escaping from Abraxas

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – An 18-year-old man is behind bars after he reportedly escaped from Abraxas in Howe Township, Forest County, with a juvenile male.

On February 14 around 1:30 a.m., Marienville-based State Police responded to Abraxas for a report of two escapees.

Through investigation, it was determined that Benjamin Heigl-Yates, 18, of Downington, Pa., and a known juvenile male fled the facility on foot.

After an extensive search, Heigl-Yates and the juvenile were located a short distance from Abraxas and surrendered to the Forest County Sheriffs Office.

Both escapees were taken into custody.

Heigl-Yates was charged with escape.

Unable to post $40,000 bail, he was lodged in the Warren County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.