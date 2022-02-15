Mary Louise Murdoch, 81, of Cochranton, died on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Wesbury Methodist Community in Meadville.

Born, January 25, 1941 in Utica, she was the daughter of Elmer and Edith Crawford Eakin.

She married Frank Murdoch on September 22, 1962 and he preceded her in death on December 12, 2006.

Mary graduated from Franklin High School in 1959 and enjoyed being a wife, mom and grandma.

She was active in the Ladies Auxillary at the Utica Fire Hall and attended the New Lebanon Community Church.

Survivors include her children, Melissa Hollabaugh of Cochranton, Christine Murdoch of Titusville, James Murdoch (Janet) of Utica, Douglas Murdoch (fiancée Susan) of Polk, and Robin Reiseinger (James) of Polk. Several grandchildren and great grandchildren, a sister, Jane Barnes (Art) of Sandy Lake and a brother, Robert Eakin (Carol) of Franklin.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Wayne, James, Harry and Lawrence Eakin, and a sister, Lucille Hoover.

A gathering of friends and family will be from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at the DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 123 S. Franklin St., Cochranton on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 5:00pm with the Rev. Virginia Gadsby, officiating.

A funeral dinner will be served at the Utica Fire Hall following the service on Thursday.

Interment will be in the Cochranton Cemetery.

Memories and Condolences can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

